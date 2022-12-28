Mitchell's Department Store's doors are closing after 137 years

MASON, Mich. — After 137 years of business Mitchell's Department Store owner, Jim Mitchell, is closing up shop.

"I'm approaching 77 years old, so I thought it was time to retire and uh so we're having a going out of business sale," said Mitchell.

Mitchell has been running the store for the last 42 years and has seen businesses in Leslie come and go.

"It's ever dynamic changing business environment here in Leslie. At times everything's been full, storefronts have been full, other times we've had empty store fronts. After COVID, with COVID it took a toll on some of the businesses, but they're bouncing back" said Mitchell.

Things are looking up in for small businesses in Michigan. Development has grown by 8.5 percent, more than five percent higher than the national average, according to the Small Business Association of Michigan.

