Missing Mason woman found hours after reported missing

MASON, Mich — A missing woman was found after going missing around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 19th.

The Mason Police Department asked the public for help finding Kathleen Marie Booth, citing concerns about her well-being.

Kathleen Booth was found by police near Meridian Township later the same day.

