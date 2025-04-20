Missing Mason woman found hours after reported missing

MASON, Mich — A missing woman was found after going missing around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 19th.

The Mason Police Department asked the public for help finding Kathleen Marie Booth, citing concerns about her well-being.

Kathleen Booth was found by police near Meridian Township later the same day.

City of Mason

