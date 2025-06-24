Mid-Michigan Marine veteran shares his take about Middle East tensions while his son serves

MASON, Mich — A chaotic weekend in the Middle East has local military families watching developments closely. I sat down with a former United States Marine to hear his take on the U.S. involvement and what this may mean for his son, who is currently serving.

Buck believes the Marine Corps could be first to respond if conflict escalates.



Chris Buck's military service shaped his life and now influences how he views international conflicts, especially with his son following in his footsteps.

"I decided Marine Corps and enlisted right out of high school in 1990," Buck said.

Buck served in the United States Marine Corps for 26 years, building a distinguished military career.

"Infantry enlisted for twelve years and then infantry officer for fourteen years," Buck said.

Years later, his son followed in his footsteps.

"He is a sergeant Marine Corps out in Pendleton," Buck said.

Which makes any kind of conflict around the world on his radar.

"The Marine Corps is the nation's 911. Marines may be the first ones to go in if a conflict breaks out," Buck said.

After the United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend, Iran fired missiles at a U.S. military base in the Middle East.

President Trump said there were no American casualties.

Buck doesn't think there will be more military back and forth between the U.S. and Iran.

And Tuesday morning President Trump spoke out after a ceasefire agreed to by Israel and Iran had broken.

"There was one rocket that was fired overboard after the time limit, and it missed its target. Now I guess Israel's going out, these guys got to calm down it's ridiculous," Trump said.

But later Tuesday, Iran and Israel appeared to have formed a fragile truce in the region... a truce that Buck hopes to see continue, not only for him, but for his son.

"I'm not a Trump hater or supporter, but I hope people give him credit for what he did. That's not easy. If he can broker piece over there, in my lifetime I've never seen peace in that region, if he can do that and get them to the table, that would be one heck of an accomplishment," Buck said.

