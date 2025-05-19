Michigan weddings now average $30,000

MASON, Mich — The cost of saying "I do" has increased significantly over the past decade, with wedding expenses rising by nearly $10,000 according to Wedding Wire.



One bride in Mason says the venue was the most expensive cost.

A local wedding planner breaks down the costs of planning.

Video shows ways neighbors can save money when planning a wedding.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We got engaged in 2024," said Meggie Wren, who is planning her wedding for this fall while trying to stay within budget.

I sat down with Wren to discuss how she's navigating the rising costs of weddings in today's market.

"I think a lot of it maybe had to do with COVID. A lot of couples that met during then had to wait to get married and now the venues are getting scheduled years in advance. You must pay what you can pay because it's going to be gone if you don't book it," Wren said.

For Wren, the venue represents her largest expense, while her dress turned out to be surprisingly affordable.

"I was prepared to go in and spend a lot more than I did, when she told me the price, I was under budget, and it was the thing I thought I would go over budget on," Wren said.

Annie Brooks, a local wedding planner, confirmed that wedding costs have increased substantially over the past decade.

"In Michigan, it's just under $30,000, which is a lot of money," Brooks said.

Brooks suggests several ways couples can reduce expenses throughout the planning process.

"Doing DIY stuff, there's so much stuff on Etsy for signage and Canva. Services you don't have to pay for someone to do that stuff," Brooks said.

Wren has already implemented some cost-saving measures, including enlisting friends and family as vendors and designing her own invitations.

"I did the designing myself so saving money there is great," Wren said.

Despite the rising costs, Wren decided a wedding celebration was worth the investment.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

