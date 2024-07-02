Michigan Trapshooters Association kicks off 113th annual Michigan State Shoot

Video shows trapshooters at the MTA, on the first day of the 113th annual Michigan state shoot.

Trapshooting is a form of clay target shooting, one of the three disciplines of competitive clay pigeon shooting.

Local trap shooters weigh in on the shoot and compete against each other.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

MASON, Mich. — Celebrating 113 years of trapshooting, I’m Ava Zanglin, your neighborhood reporter at the Michigan Trapshooters Association, where there’s a growing community behind this century-old tradition.

Trapshooting is a sport that combines accuracy and skill.

“It’s one of those things; it hooks you,” Mark Bristoll said.

The Michigan Trapshooters Association opened its doors Tuesday to trapshooters for its annual Michigan State Shoot.

“It’s my favorite hobby to do. I love shooting my guns with my friends,” said Frank Clark.

Entering its 113th year, the event is expected to bring four to five hundred community members to its grounds.

“My whole family shoots,” Bristoll said.

Allowing trapshooters to friendly competition accessible to anyone.

“It’s the safest sport out there and available to everybody,” said Jeff Russell.

Club manager Jeff Russell said the MTA preaches safety and is shocked how many people are unfamiliar with the association and the sport.

“You have the high school clay target league, you have the Michigan Scholastic Clay Target League, you have the AIM program, and because of youth shooting, we’re expanding. It’s actually growing in the state of Michigan,” Russell said.

In the following week, the MTA will host the national championship for the High School Clay Target League.

“We’ll have 6,000 people that we’ll bring into the area so it’s a huge economic impact,” Russell said.

An impact indeed, trapshooting proving to be a sport loved by many for many years.

“Not everybody can play football and baseball, but anyone can shoot,” Russell said.

In Mason, I’m Ava Zanglin, Fox 47.

