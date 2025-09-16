Michigan schools could face October payroll challenges if state budget impasse leads to government shutdown

MASON, Mich — School administrators across Michigan are raising concerns about how ongoing state budget negotiations could impact education funding, with some districts potentially facing financial hardships if a government shutdown occurs.

Mason Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Gary Kinzer warns districts without sufficient fund balances may need to borrow money in October to meet payroll obligations.

A group of 25 superintendents from across the county recently visited the Capitol to advocate for budget resolution and avoid a government shutdown.

Special education services could be particularly affected, as schools must provide mandated IEP services regardless of funding availability.

I spoke with local education leaders and lawmakers about the potential consequences for schools if budget negotiations continue to stall.

"Districts who perhaps don't have a fund balance could be in a position where they have to borrow money in October, to make payroll," said Mason Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Gary Kinzer.

Kinzer tells me that 25 superintendents from across the county went to the Capitol recently to advocate for a resolution on the state budget, hoping to avoid a government shutdown.

"A shutdown would be of consequence to a lot of school districts," Kinzer said.

Which is why Kinzer was one of six people on a panel of state and local leaders Monday to talk to neighbors about what could be at risk, including funding for individualized education programs, or IEP.

"Whatever that IEP says we have to provide for students whether we have funding for it or not. So, if the student is Medicaid eligible and that money for our students is no longer there, we will have to hit into the general fund," Kinzer said.

Democratic State Senator Sarah Anthony says budget negotiations remain in process with a Senate controlled by Democrats, and a GOP-led House.

"We'll have to contemplate some reductions. The house will also have to not take such a hard like and say we're going to cut all these programs," Anthony said.

Last month I spoke with the Speaker of the House, Matt Hall, who said he thinks the Governor will be the one to get each party to make a final decision.

"I have confidence in Governor Whitmer that she will get the Democrats to work with us and we will get a budget done," Hall said.

However it gets done, Kinzer tells me he is hoping that state legislators will make the decision before a potential shutdown.

"I would love it if our legislators pay attention and work diligently to resolve the budget prior to the October 1st shutdown date," Kinzer said.

