Michael Myers, illusions, and horror: Two haunted houses in mid-Michigan will scare you silly

MASON, Mich. — Haunted houses are a great way for families to get into the Halloween spirit. There are two in mid-Michigan that will have you shaking in your boots.

Awaken Haunted Attraction

Awaken Haunted Attraction in Leslie is 32,000 square feet full of amazing scenes, twists and turns, and unexpected scares.

"We had created a haunted house that we really want you to be kind of in your own horror movie," said co-owner Brian McVay.

It has four attractions that are seamlessly woven together. From a 3D maze to a creepy house, all the way down to a hotel basement.

"So we have different scenes that we try to keep as realistic as possible right down to even the smells," McVay said.

McVay says you could get a whiff of roses, an old building and even rotting flesh.

"We really not only want to scare you with actors or props, but we also want you to almost get in your own head and scare yourself," McVay said.

They also have a five-minute escape room for you to check out and for those who are up for a challenge they have the Black Box. The box isn't for everyone. You have to be 18 years and older and will have to sign a waiver.

"It's more of an extreme horror experience. So it's more of you're going to be doing crawl and you're going to be getting yelled at you are going to get touched it's just more extreme," McVay said.

Besides the black box, the actors at the Awaken Haunted Attraction do not touch you while you are going through the haunt.

And they even bring in celebrity guests. Oct. 15-17, you can meet the original Michael Myers from the 1978 horror classic, Halloween.

"So your ticket your just regular general mission ticket gets you into the hall and to meet him if you don't want to go through the hall you still got a general admission ticket you can meet him," McVay said.

Tony Moran will have his own prices for autographs and pictures.

Awaken Haunted Attraction also has a creepcession where you can get snacks, merchandise, and play games.

Click here for ticket details. For more information on times, they are open and for more details click here.

Slaughterhouse Adventure

Over in Fowlerville, you can stop by Slaughterhouse Adventure. For 19 years it's been the spot that will have you thinking your mind is playing tricks on you.

"It started out as just a cornfield and then we had trailers where we did a haunted house," co-owner Ken Evans said. "Rick eventually bought this property and this barn which is 100-years-old, and we decided to put it in here."

When you walk through the haunted house you will experience people disappearing, illusions, special effects and have actors and people popping out at you.

"You walk going, how the heck did they do that," Evans said. With my theater background, I decided I wanted to make it like you're walking through a play an immersive play with all these scared characters you see at the movies."

So you'll get to see your favorite characters like Pennywise from IT, Harley Quinn in her element, and other twisted and funny scenes. They even have a bad Santa.

And if you dare you can try one of their escape rooms. The big one takes an hour to get through.

"It's ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy. And they were taken to an asylum. And I had a torture room in there, where they were being tortured. But you have to find the torture room," Evans said. "There are clues. And we actually lock up one of your constituents and put them in a little prison cell and then you got to figure that out how to get him out. Otherwise, he stays."

They also have a Haunted cornfield and hayride, too.

And if you don't want to get scared you're welcome to check out the non-haunted corn maze.

For more information click here.

