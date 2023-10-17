Meet the first father son duo to be inducted into the Mason Hall of Fame

Dave Hinckle held three Mason High School records for over 30 years, until someone close to home broke his record in 2013.

This father-son duo was inducted together into the Mason High School Hall of Fame.

Watch to learn more about these two runners.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On your mark get set...I'm not actually going to start running, but I am going to introduce you to a father son duo from right here in Mason, that ran their way into the hall of fame...

Dave Hinckle has was born and raised in Mason. And is a a familiar face in the running community. Henckle participated in track and field and cross country. And over the years held a few Mason high school records.

"I broke the mile record, that had been standing, I re-broke my 2 mile record in track and I broke the cross country record," said Dave Henckle

Dave would hold those records for over 30 years until the 2013 state title winning team, that his son Tanner competed on.

"A lot of the record I broke were a definitely byproduct of being on that really good team," said Tanner Henckle

"Sooner or later his records may fall, laughs, but I hope he holds them as long as I did," said Dave Henckle

Running is in the Hinckle blood and in this father son duo they always push each other to be better.

"All through high school he would ride his bike next to me while I was out on training runs, so he was always there to motivate," said Tanner Henckle.

Helping them stride there way into the Mason High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

"He uh, probably helped push me into the hall of fame. I think it was a cool concept that we went in as a father son," said David Henckle

Tanner couldn't attend the Hall of fame induction because he's currently enlisted in the Navy. But he wanted everyone to know he wouldn't have been able to do it with out his teammates, his coach and of course his dad.

