Meet Mason's New Police Chief: Matt Shutes

New Police Chief Matt Shutes feels proud and honored to be in this position and says it's his dream.

City manager Deborah Stuart says they are all very thrilled to have him, and that he has already set clear expectations.

In the coming weeks, there will be a pinning and swearing-in ceremony for Shutes.

"This is a lifelong pursuit for me."

I'm your Mason neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos. Thursday, the city of Mason announced the hiring of their new police chief.

"I'm very honored to be in this position, it feels great."

Matt Shutes brings 30 years of police experience to the chief role. He previously served in Livingston County as a road patrol deputy, later as a detective, and most recently as a sergeant.

"I think one of the things we were most excited about him when he interviewed is that he has a wealth of experience and really unique experience."

Over the last couple of years, Mason Police Department has had a high turnover rate, and we recently reported on issues regarding the department's K-9 unit. But Shutes assured me he wants to look toward the future.

"I can appreciate the concerns and respect for the past. What I can say is, what lessons we can learn from them, we learn, or we have learned, and then it's time to move forward."

Shutes said his top priority is to strengthen relationships within his team and the community. I also talked to City Manager Deborah Stuart, who said Shutes is the right leader for the job.

"He has a strong view about working towards accreditation for our police department, really making sure that we're at the best practices and standards for our policies and procedures."

Stuart says she doesn't think Shutes will have any issue transitioning into this role and that he fits right in with the department.

As for the new chief, he feels he is already settling in.

"I want to thank from the bottom of my heart, the Mason community, the city leadership team, and the men and women in this department for giving me this opportunity."

In the coming weeks, neighbors will be invited to meet Chief Shutes at his pinning and swearing ceremony. In Mason, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

