Meet Gordy, your friendly Mason neighborhood cat

MASON, Mich. — The mascot for the city of Mason is a bulldog, however, here on South Street it's cat named Gordy. Trina Williams found Gordy 11 years ago outside of an open house she was hosting on Gordon Street in Lansing.

"Gordy was outside just crying, and all I had in my car were some dog bones, so I gave him one, and he just devoured it, and he was really skinny, and he was missing some hair, he was kind of bloody in some patches. But, when the open house got over, I walked around the whole neighborhood and knocked on doors and everybody said that he just lived in the bushes and in the flower pots, and he didn't have a home, so I took him," said Williams.

Gordy has never been a house cat. Since the day Williams brought him home, he was trying to get back outside. However, not all cats who wander are lost.

"I was shocked that the whole neighborhood knows Gordy. He travels around, and he makes friends with everybody. And people would send me text messages with picture of him and call me, 'Are you missing your cat?' and I'm like, 'No, he'll wander back home,'" said Williams.

In his travels, Gordy has made a many friends, however, it was a Facebook post that garnered Gordy his fame.

"It started out with a lady complaining about him, and I guess she took the post down, and everybody was like that can't be true we know Gordy. I mean he is a stinker, he could have scratched I don't know," said Williams.

And the feline gained support not only from his Mason neighborhood, but from the very same block where he used to sleep in flower pots.

"Gordon was rescued from my old neighborhood, on Gordon in Lansing. And I just feel like I'm family with Gordon now haha,and her mom, and so I'm dropping off a treat," said Gordon and Friends Facebook fan Kathy.

Kathy was the first to drop off treats to William's home for Gordy, but he is no stranger to a free meal.

"He eats a lot less during the summer, but know I realize why he's getting food everywhere else," Williams said.

