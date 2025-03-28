McLaren psychiatry unit to close; where can neighbors find resources?

McLaren is set to shut down their psychiatry unit in April.

One psychiatrist breaks down what the process to being in a psychiatry unit looks like.

Video shows what is available for neighbors when it comes to mental health.

I asked Michigan State University’s chairman of the Department of Psychiatry, Dr. Jed Magen what exactly is a psychiatry unit.

“People get admitted to that unit for dementia, depression or severe behavioral disorders. The unit will stabilize them,” Magen said.

Magen explains that, in general, before being admitted to a psychiatry unit, a patient often starts in therapy. However, some people require a higher level of care.

With McLaren’s psychiatry unit set to close, Magen says patients who come into the ER with severe depression or threats of self-harm may need to be transferred to a different hospital that still has a unit—something he says could create further challenges.

“Wherever you go, they aren’t going to be as familiar with the resources in your community and so on,” Magen said.

To see what other mental health services are available in my neighborhood, so I visited Tri-County Community Mental Health. Chief Executive Officer Sara Lurie says they urge neighbors in crisis to reach out.

“Anyone can call our access department, and if they’d like to access services, there will be help to get started on that,” Lurie said.

While the center does not currently offer inpatient care, staff can connect neighbors with other facilities. Lurie adds that an inpatient option is coming soon.

“Coming in 2026, we will have a crisis care facility,” she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, I’ve listed resources below.

CDC - General

Community Mental Health - Local

