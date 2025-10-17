Mason's Witches on the Town event brings hundreds to support local businesses

MASON, Mich — Small Business Saturday and holiday craft shows bring lots of traction to local businesses, but in Mason, Witches on the Town is one of the biggest days of sales. The Halloween event brings hundreds of people from across the country to support neighborhood businesses.

"This is a huge day for us," said Debbie Shattuck, owner of Maple Street Mall in downtown Mason.

Shattuck is preparing for one of the busiest days at her store during Witches on the Town.

"They have a blast, out shopping, having fun," Shattuck said.

Shattuck says Witches on the Town is just one of Mason's many events that bring in lots of business, not just for her store, but for all of the small businesses in Mason.

"Every single business. Incredible exposure for Mason. It's just wonderful, even the outlying businesses that aren't on the courthouse square have the opportunity to go on the courthouse lawn for wonderful exposure," Shattuck said.

Witches on the Town is back in downtown Mason for its eighth year, bringing hundreds of people downtown for a day of Halloween fun, including food trucks, photo sessions, a cameo from the cat guy in the first Twilight film, and lots of spooky costume contests.

"Witches on the Town has become a fan favorite. We bring in people from all over, not just Mason, all over the state, even out of the state as well," said Amy LeForge, executive director of the Mason Chamber of Commerce.

LeForge says that due to the foot traffic, this year, more local businesses have gotten involved.

"We have more and more people and we're also adding to the event each year to give people who have come in the previous years a little more to do and make it more exciting," LeForge said.

Shattuck says events like this help tremendously bring people back into downtown Mason, keeping the doors open to small businesses.

"It's really fun to have them come back. We give them a coupon the day of they can use either the day of or on the return trip," Shattuck said.

More information on where to get tickets is available here.

