Mason's police chief connects with neighbors through storytelling

Neighbors brought their kids to the Mason Capital Area District Library.

One librarian shares how the library provides a space for neighbors to get to know one another.

Video shows Matt Shutes reading to kids in our neighborhoods.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Connecting with neighbors through storytelling, here at the Mason Capital Area District Library. Police Chief Matt Shutes is working to build trust by establishing positive relationships with families.

Neighbor Dave North takes his son to the Mason library,

"All the time."

specifically for story time.

"The community connects while the kids are learning," said head Librarian Heather Goupil.

"We love Miss Lindsey, she’s great," said North.

This week, though, there’s a special guest, Mason Police Chief Matt Shutes.

"We need to start early building our relationships with young children," said Chief Shutes.

With Shutes being in his first year as chief, he says it’s crucial to get out and establish positive relationships.

"There's something an old lieutenant told me once: there’s no greater duty than to protect and nurture our children."

Shutes wanted to read stories as part of his goal of showing children in our neighborhood who to call for help and building trust.

"Any and each opportunity that we have as police officers in any given day is an opportunity to put that coin in the trust jar."

Not only is it important now, but Shutes says this is something he strives to continue.

"We need to maintain those relationships as they continue to grow."

"We just want the kids to be familiar and safe with the police," said North.

Chief Shutes says he hopes to continue engaging with neighbors to work on building trust, as it’s never-ending.

"The favorite part of my day, hands down."

