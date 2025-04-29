Mason’s new residency rule: How it impacts city leadership

Last week, the Mason City Council passed a new ordinance to define residency for city boards and commissions.

One neighbor spoke out in disagreement at last week's council meeting.

Video shows Mayor Russ Whipple breaking down what the ordinance means.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We are going to be making it really difficult for certain people to run," neighbor Shawn Sodman said, voicing his concerns about the ordinance at last week's City Council meeting.

As of last Monday, the city is now requiring those running for or holding a city leadership position to be listed as a homeowner or have their name on a rental lease.

"As far as I know, a background check will tell you where you've lived and where you live," Sodman said.

According to Mayor Russ Whipple, the city in the past has had difficulty proving residence.

"Citizens and council members in the past have questioned whether someone was residing in the city," Whipple said.

Whipple added that Mason is not the only municipality facing this concern.

"What we started with came from the city of Alpena, and they were dealing with another issue about residency," he said.

Ultimately, Whipple said being a resident helps officials make the best decisions for the city.

"Being here is important, being at meetings is important, being a part of the community is important, and being around it is important," Whipple said.

He said this is the only change to the current residency requirements: anyone running for or serving on the City Council must have been a resident for two years, while serving on a board or commission requires residency for 60 days.

"It was important to find some way that you have an interest in a residence here," Whipple said.

For neighbors like Sodman, the ordinance raises concerns.

"People live and can live in a place without being the person named on a lease," Sodman said.

Whipple said he does not believe the change will impact anyone currently serving in a city position.

Find more information here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook