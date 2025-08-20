Mason's Darell's Market expands with new in-store coffee shop called Nuts and Bolts

MASON, Mich — A new coffee shop opened Tuesday inside Darell's Market and Hardware in Mason, giving customers a chance to grab their morning brew while shopping for groceries or hardware supplies.

Nuts and Bolts coffee shop is now operating inside the local market and hardware store.

The owners also operate Bestsellers Coffee and Bookstore in downtown Mason.

The new shop will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The addition represents a year-long effort to expand services at the local business.

"Bestsellers coffee shop in Mason, we have several of the same items. Right now, we have a limited menu to start as business grows, and we see what our customers really want, and then we'll expand the menu," Melody Bennett said.

The menu at Nuts and Bolts mirrors many offerings available at the downtown Bestsellers location, though the new shop is starting with limited options as owners gauge customer preferences and demand.

