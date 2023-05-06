Mason's 39th annual Spring Fling sprouts excitement between local businesses

MASON, Mich. — The sun is shinning, and it finally feels like spring. The Mason Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the warm weather with their 39th annual Spring Fling.

Sharla Horton is the executive director for the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce and was an integral part of planning the event.

"We have everything from people selling crocheted items, sublimation cups and tumblers, we have artists that come and sell their art work, we have woodworkers," said Horton.

Local businesses will also line the streets with their own booths. Maple Street Mall has several vendors that sell antique's year-round and will line the streets with their favorite finds.

"We are going to have vendors on our sidewalk, in front of our store selling an extension of their booths products here," said owner Debbie Shattuck.

The extension is spring themed, kicking off the season with the latest items.

"The economic impact is wonderful. It's kind of a numbers game, it's going to bring so many people to town, and people are just going to want to go all over to the different businesses, stores and restaurants," said Shattuck.

And this year they're introducing something new to the fling, food truck wars.

"Well, what you do is you come out, and you a buy a little bit from every truck, and then, you vote for your favorite food truck, and we have a trophy for our winner," said Horton.

Food trucks are coming from all across Michigan, and will feature perogies, fresh-squeezed lemonade and more.

They'll be hosting 123 different vendors Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Ingham County Court House Lawn.

