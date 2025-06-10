MASON, Mich — Mason residents could see major changes to Cedar Street and other corridors over the next two decades as part of a new city improvement plan.



The plan focuses on improving safety on Cedar Street, a main road into Mason.

City officials say the improvements could take up to 20 years to complete.

Residents hope the changes will maintain Mason's small-town feel while adding amenities for families.

When JR Urban moved to Mason at age 25, he was drawn to the community's welcoming atmosphere and small-town charm.

"It's just the community. I love it around here, it's very welcoming," Urban said.

Urban chose to raise his son, Brenton, in Mason because he appreciates the city's character. While downtown Mason is easily walkable, Urban notes that other areas of the city could use improvement.

"We go on the bike trails," Urban said. "I'd like to see a little bit more, ya know."

WATCH: Mason plans decades-long corridor improvements to enhance safety

Mason unveils 20-year plan to improve safety and walkability for families

City Manager Deborah Stuart recently shared details about Mason's new corridor improvement plan, which could take up to 20 years to complete.

"It has three separate corridor areas. One a lot more condensed close to Ash, when you get to the highway with the turn lane, addressing the light at Columbia and improvement plans there," Stuart said.

Stuart emphasized that improving safety on Cedar Street is a primary focus of the plan.

"A lot of residents have said I may bike or walk on Cedar St., but right now, I would not. It isn't safe, the sidewalk is close, and there is no buffer. I wouldn't walk there with my family," Stuart said.

The plan still has significant hurdles to clear before residents will see changes.

"What that plan does is set the stage with the state so we can do those things," Stuart said.

For Urban, whose son would be 29 by the time the project is potentially completed, maintaining Mason's character while adding amenities is important.

Sarah Poulos

When asked what he hopes to see in Mason's future that could keep his son in the community to raise a family, Urban was clear.

"I don't want it to get too big. Enough for things and his family to do, shopping, sidewalks, riding bikes with his kids, stuff like that. Small town but maybe a little more growth," Urban said.

More information on Mason's corridor improvement plan is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

