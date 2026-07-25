MASON, Mich — A Mason High School junior is nearing the rank of Eagle Scout after completing a major service project at the Ingham County Animal Shelter — a new outdoor walking path for dogs.

WATCH BELOW: Mason teen builds dog walking path at Ingham County Animal Shelter for Eagle Scout project

Mason teen builds dog walking path at Ingham County Animal Shelter for Eagle Scout project

Brayden Egan spent the last six months working on the project, which he initiated by reaching out directly to the shelter.

"I contacted the shelter and asked if they needed anything to be done," Egan said. "I suggested a path and they approved of it."

Egan said he spent his weekends digging and creating the path outside the shelter for use by volunteers and staff walking dogs.

"I've always loved animals," Egan said.

Hannah Page, communications director at the Ingham County Animal Shelter, said the path is something the shelter had wanted to add for years.

"When we made the connection with Brayden and he was like I got you, we were like, this is perfect," Page said.

Page said outdoor time is important for the dogs' physical health and enrichment.

"It's an easy, go-to path for our volunteers, our staff, just another peaceful place for our shelter dogs to decompress and enjoy their time here," Page said.

Egan said he is pleased the project came together for the animals as he awaits his Eagle Scout designation.

"Having it all come together is real nice," Egan said.

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