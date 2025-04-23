Mason teacher in the running for America's Favorite Teacher

Mason High School teacher Mark Sundermann is in the running for America's Favorite Teacher, an online contest. He's campaigning for high school recess.

Video shows Mr. Sundermann and his class talking about his advancement in the America's Favorite Teacher contest.



Mason High School teacher Mark Sundermann is in the running for America's Favorite Teacher , an annual online contest to honor some of most memorable teachers around the country.

As of April 18, Sundermann has advanced to the contest semifinals. If he wins it all, he wants to implement recess in high school, beginning with Mason High School.

"You wouldn't believe what it's like for a tenth grader to get five minutes to play outside. And that is what really inspired me, that these kids really do need a break... even just five minutes... and they're a different kid when they come back in," says Sundermann.

But his message is larger than just a playground.

"Change in education is so hard, but maybe that's the one thing that people say, 'oh yeah, we should do this', and then maybe that opens the door for other change," says Sundermann.

So, he says he wants to spread the word about the contest. He's even posted QR codes in classrooms and hallways for students and faculty to scan... and vote.

But at the end of the day, it's not about winning the prize, which includes a virtual pep rally with one of Sundermann's biggest inspirations, Bill Nye the Science Guy.

"I don't need the $25,000 or the fame of being America's Favorite Teacher. I would like to be an advocate for the students and what's important in educational change," says Sundermann.

To learn more about Mr. Sundermann and vote for his advancement in the America's Favorite Teacher contest, visit this link.

