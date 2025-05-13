MASON, Mich — Mason Public Schools announced a new $65 million bond proposal that will appear on the ballot this fall, with officials promising no tax increase for residents.



In January, the district surveyed the community asking for input.

The proposal won't be finalized until the school boards decision in June.

Video shows what neighbors are saying in regard to the latest proposal.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The proposal comes after the district completed its previous bond that passed in 2017 and conducted a community survey to gather input on priorities for the new initiative.

"We then launched a steering committee, consisting of administrators, community members, and more. That community met over the winter and spring months and formed a recommendation," Mason Superintendent Gary Kinzer said.

The recommendation focuses primarily on improvements to the middle school, while also including updates to the high school auditorium and transportation services.

"We will be recommending no tax increase, keeping the taxes at the current level," Kinzer said.

Hear what neighbors had to say Monday in the video below:

Mason schools propose $65 million bond with no tax increase

Local resident Bruce Johnston expressed support for the proposal.

"I just can't imagine spending a better dollar than on our K-12 children in Mason," Johnston said.

The announcement comes after several school bonds failed in other mid-Michigan communities in recent elections. Resident Kyle Wright believes Mason's approach may yield different results.

"There's a lot of uncertainty in the market. I think a lot that went down in May that failed I think didn't take in the amount of input I feel like Mason has," Wright said.

The district will present the final recommendation to the school board on June 12, seeking approval to move forward with the ballot initiative.

"We will make a recommendation to our board on June 12th, and we are hoping they approve so we can move forward with the ballot initiative," Kinzer said.

More information on the proposal is available here.

