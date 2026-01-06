MASON, Mich — Nearly 200 residents packed Mason City Hall Monday night to voice concerns about a controversial data center ordinance that has divided the community for months.

Nearly 200 Mason residents opposed controversial data center ordinance at Monday's city hall meeting.

Council moved ordinance forward despite opposition, created online comment portal and temporary construction ban.

Residents frustrated council isn't listening to constituents who want more information before decisions.



The ordinance, which supports the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure, has faced strong opposition from neighbors who want more information before any decisions are made.

WATCH BELOW: Mason residents pack city hall to oppose controversial data center ordinance

Mason residents pack city hall to oppose controversial data center ordinance

"I am here tonight because I feel like with the data center situation we have, we pause and get all the information," said Paula Caltrider, one of the residents who attended Monday's meeting.

At the previous council meeting, members tabled the ordinance after public comment. However, as of Monday, they have taken the ordinance off the table and are moving forward with the process.

Mason Mayor Russ Whipple said council has established a formal public comment period to allow residents to share their input.

"We have a portal that we set up on our city website," Whipple said. "It's basically a big comment box. Type in your suggestion. I hope there are suggestions."

The change in approach has frustrated some residents. At the last meeting, former Mayor Pro Tem Leon Clark proposed a community advisory panel, but neighbors were not satisfied with this alternative.

"It will effect everybody and what I don't understand is they are trying to ram this through and are not listening to their constituents," Caltrider said.

Many residents believe the data center issue extends beyond Mason's borders.

"So important, that we have to make sure that Michigan is safe. It won't just impact Mason, it's everywhere," one resident said.

During Monday's meeting, council also enacted a moratorium, which temporarily bans the approval and construction of data centers. Despite this temporary measure, the ordinance continues to move forward while many neighbors are organizing in protest.

Caltrider said there will be an informational event about people concerned with the data center issue Sunday, January 11 at 6:30 p.m. at We Church in Mason.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.