MASON, Mich — Major changes could be coming to bus routes in Mason as officials work to expand public transportation options for residents who have long dealt with limited service.

Mason residents currently have access to only one daily bus route to and from Lansing.

Ingham County Commissioner Karla Ruest is working with CATA to expand services in Mason.

New options may include on-demand services and additional routes, particularly on weekends.

I'm breaking down what the expansion of bus services in Mason may look like and asking neighbors what this will mean for their routines.

WATCH: Mason residents hopeful as CATA considers expanding bus service

Mason residents may soon see expanded bus service after years of limited options

Elaine Ferris used to take the single CATA bus that goes from Mason to Lansing every single day to work, leaving Mason bright and early at 7:30 a.m.

"I used to go into Lansing on the bus, now there's one bus," Ferris said.

The limited schedule created significant challenges for her daily commute.

"Since there's only one bus, if you had to get home, it leaves at 4:30 p.m.," Ferris said.

Ferris tells me it was fine for a while, but ultimately not sustainable.

"I started riding my bicycle into work," Ferris said.

Earlier this year, I told you about the lack of public transportation in my neighborhood of Mason, and now Ingham County Commissioner Karla Ruest is working with CATA to expand their services.

"Mason actually pays the same county tax for services as the rest of the county does, and we don't get the same services out here," Ruest said.

She says CATA is exploring various ways to provide service to neighbors who haven't had it before.

"Expanding rural services, possibly on a demand type of style so folks can call ahead," Ruest said.

CATA officials have acknowledged the service gap and are working toward solutions.

"They agreed that we don't have the services out here, and in particular on the weekends, so they are in the process of looking at solutions," Ruest said.

Ruest says it's going to take time, but neighbors should see results soon with more routes added.

And it's something that Ferris says will help more neighbors get around Ingham County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.