MASON, Mich — Mason neighbors have gathered enough signatures to put a controversial zoning ordinance that would allow for a data center up for a referendum vote, suspending the ordinance and forcing the city council to decide whether to repeal it or let voters weigh in this November.

WATCH BELOW: Mason residents gather signatures to suspend M3 zoning ordinance, forcing council decision

Mason residents gather signatures to suspend M3 zoning ordinance, forcing council decision

The Mason City Council is expected to decide tonight whether to repeal the M3 zoning ordinance — which restricts what a data center company could do if one were to come into the city — or leave the decision to voters.

City Manager Deborah Stuart said that because the ordinance is now suspended, there are no additional protections in place if a data center were to move forward.

"We've received a request for utilities, and we're evaluating that. We've received a request for confirmation that a data center does fall under a warehouse and it does. So, the city is in a position where without that ordinance we have to follow what's on the books," Stuart said.

As the state of Michigan moves forward with building data centers, communities across the state are weighing their next steps — and residents in Mason are divided on the issue.

Resident Susan Elliott said she understands the need for some development but has concerns about the scale.

"You need certain things and I get that, but at the same time, the massive onslaught that we're getting, we don't need," Elliott said.

Elliott said she supports having a zoning ordinance in place, but one that better reflects what the community wants — specifically, requiring data centers to obtain a special use permit rather than operating as a use by right.

"If they were to make it use by permit, special permit use, instead of use by right. That is a massive change, that would qualify as a significant difference," Elliott said.

That sentiment has been a central concern for neighbors throughout this process.

"The main thing the community has been asking for is use by special permit instead of use by right," Elliott said.

If the council chooses not to repeal the ordinance and the question goes to voters, the outcome could still leave the city with limited options.

"At that point, the city would determine whether they still want to evaluate an ordinance or whether they would just say you know what, the people have spoken, they don't want these additional requirements," Stuart said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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