Mason Public Schools closing early due to power outage

MASON, Mich — Mason Public Schools is closing early today due to what they describe on Facebook as a widespead power outage.

Mason High School and Mason Middle School will release students at 1 p.m.

Elementary students will be released at 2:30 p.m.

Buses will follow usual routes with adjusted arrival times.

All after school care, athletics, district, and community education activities are canceled for today.

If this outage impacts the school schedule for Friday, additional information will follow.

