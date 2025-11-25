Mason prepares ordinance for potential data center development

MASON, Mich — Data centers are emerging across Michigan, with facilities already established in Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor. Now, Mason is preparing to join this trend by developing local regulations that could welcome a data center to the community.

Mason Mayor Russ Whipple said the city is currently drafting an ordinance to govern potential data center development after observing challenges faced by other communities.

"We saw the challenges these other communities were going through when dealing with data centers and thought it would be a good idea to put together an ordinance," Whipple said.

Whipple described a data center as "a giant distribution center for electronic information."

These facilities are used for running computer applications, delivering online services, and supporting cloud computing. More data centers have been built recently to power artificial intelligence. The centers use electricity to keep running and use water for cooling.

The proposed Mason data center would add at least 30 new jobs, according to Whipple.

Whipple said government-offered tax incentives are encouraging data center development across Michigan.

"The new state law is what kicked it off, the city started getting inquiries from people requesting information about our capacities, water, sewer, and what not," Whipple said.

The city is seeking neighbor input before finalizing regulations that could bring data centers to Mason.

Local resident Kyle Wright said he doesn't see an issue if the data center pays taxes, but expressed concerns about water usage.

"If they can't get the brownfield and they do pay taxes, I mean, I don't really see an issue, but I think the biggest concern is how much water they're going to use," Wright said.

Wright acknowledged both potential benefits and drawbacks of the development.

"We're just pulling from a pool of water, and if that starts to drain out and we have to dig somewhere else, someone is going to have to pay for that," Wright said.

Whipple said investing in a data center could help sustain existing city services without raising residential property taxes and potentially even lower them.

"There's a huge potential for tax revenue to help the city," Whipple said.

A public information session will be held on Monday, December 2nd, at City Hall starting at 5 p.m. Following the session, changes to the ordinance are expected at the city council meeting later that night.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

