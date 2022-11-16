Mason Post Office will reopen on Monday, Nov. 21

MASON, Mich. — According to the United States Postal Service, the Mason Post Office, located at 144 West Ash St., will reopen on Monday, Nov. 21. PO box services will also be open and available for pickup.

The Mason Post Office temporarily closed due to structural issues that needed to be fixed so the building could be safely occupied.

The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. The post office will be closed on Sundays.

