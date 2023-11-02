Mason parks will be open through the winter - here's what to do

MASON, Mich. — If you love the cold weather, going on early morning runs, or have a four-legged friend this one's for you!

Winter can be tough finding a perfect spot to walk your dog or go for a jog because so many parks are close. But here in the City of Mason you'll have plenty of options! All parks in Mason will be open through the winter.

However, it is important to note that water fountains and restrooms will not!

