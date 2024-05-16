Mason, MI: Where County Seat Tradition Defies State Capitol Norms

Video shows shops in downtown Mason, MI where workers share their love for their city.

Mason is the only place in the country where the county seat is different from the state capitol in the same county.

The Mason Historical Museum is open every Saturday to the public for a glimpse of Mason's history.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Mason is still the only place in the country where the county seat is different from the state capitol in the same county."

I'm your Mason neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos...

As we prepare to take Fox 47 News on the road, it's time to celebrate this great city that's brimming with around 150 years of history...

I had the pleasure of speaking with Mason's historical society secretary, Doug Klein, to learn how the city of Mason became established.

In the middle of downtown Mason, a city named after our state's first governor...

Lays the seat of Ingham County...

"There was a move back in the 1870s to move the county's seat from Mason, the county seat of Ingham County, to Lansing."

And despite Lansing becoming the state capitol...

The founders agreed that Mason would remain the county's seat, which is why this beautiful courthouse resides here today...

Nearby is a main street full of shops and stores... including The Vault.

Adrianna Krysiak, an employee of the store, said she finds great significance in the county's seat.

"It shows how significant the area is. Not just for the people living in it, but for the whole state and how much Mason impacts Michigan."

Just down the road... is the Mason Historical Society

A museum to remember artifacts of history.

From Malcolm X to baby formula that was created in the town...

"We have an extensive collection of artifacts from the Mason area that people can take a look at and it's divided up into several sections."

The Historical Society has regular events and is always open to the public on Saturdays from 1-3. I've linked more information about the society to our website at Fox47news.com. In Mason, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

https://masonmuseum.org

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook