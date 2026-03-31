MASON, Mich — A recall process is underway for two seats on the Mason City Council as residents push back against the M3 Zoning Ordinance that would allow for a data center.

WATCH BELOW: Mason leaders face recall effort

Mason leaders face recall effort

Some neighbors are taking action and seeking to recall Mayor Russ Whipple and Council Member Elaine Ferris.

The discussions around bringing a data center to the city have sparked mixed opinions from neighbors, and the issue has taken the forefront for many residents.

"The need to replace some of our leadership I think is very evident," one neighbor said.

"I think it’s the wrong way to handle disagreements over these types of things," another neighbor said.

"You want somebody in there that loves our town, loves the people, and wants to represent them and right now what we have is not playing out like that," a neighbor said.

This month, the council voted to repeal a data center ordinance, removing rules for new developments and leaving the future uncertain.

I spoke with Ferris on Monday, who said the recall effort feels like a slap in the face.

"17 years. I was citizen of the year in 2016. I’ve ran the farmers market as a volunteer 14 weeks every year eight hours a day for 21 years," Ferris said.

"The whole point was I was voting for the ordinance that was protecting the citizens of Mason," Ferris said.

If enough are collected and verified, a recall election is called, where the officials automatically appear on the ballot against other candidates. The candidate who receives the most votes will fill the seat.

Meanwhile, Ferris and Whipple have 10 days to appeal.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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