Mason hosts USA High School Clay Target National Championship

MASON, Mich. — The USA High School Clay Target League National Championship is bringing 3,000 student athletes to Mason to compete for their dreams.

The championship has been running since 2018 and features both team and individual competitions.

Teams of 10 shoot clay pigeons, with points awarded based on which barrel hits the target.

More than a third of participants don't play any other school-sponsored sport.

For John Nelson, the president of the clay target leagues, this sport is about including all people from all walks of life.

"What's wonderful about clay target shooting sports you don't have to be the fastest or the tallest or the strongest as far as an athlete is concerned," Nelson said.

Nelson also loves the sport because it gives kids an opportunity to experience what it's like to participate in school activities.

"It provides an opportunity for kids that don't necessarily participate in school-sponsored sports. More than a third of these student athletes, this is their only school sponsored sport, so it's a great activity for those nontraditional jocks," Nelson said.

With clay target shooting on the rise in Mason, those interested in joining or starting a club can visit the Michigan State High School Clay Target League website.

