Mason High School football not satisfied with last year's trip to the state semi-finals

MASON, Mich. — Mason High School football is coming off a trip to the Division 3 state semi-finals. Head coach Gary Houghton knows it's hard to get back to that spot. It would be easy for a team to get complacent, but he said he won't let that happen to his team.

"You get to a certain point, and you think you're there and the truth is you're never really there, you're always striving to be better," Houghton said. "The pressure is all in how you handle it... I think that the fear of losing is a great motivator."

The Bulldogs want to make that bus trip to Ford Field this year. They know thinking about last year won’t get that done.

"Forget about it. It's a new season. We got a new team, new guys. Just try and get more than we did last year. Push each other every day," wide receiver and safety Colin Page said.

Mason lost some players on their offensive and defensive lines, but they do return most of their skill position players. With a lot of returners, they know teams will be circling them on the calendar.

"We just know that every week we've got a target on our back. We have to work harder every week," wide receiver Tyler Baker said. "That goal is to be state champions."

Mason starts its season against Okemos High School Thursday, Aug. 25.

