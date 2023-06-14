Mason Girl Scout troop helps families with sports equipment costs

MASON, Mich. — A local girl scout troop is using their summer to help other kids get out on the field.

Girl Scout Troop 30012 is lending a hand to families in need by creating the Mason Sports Closet, a Silver Award project geared toward giving families in need used sports equipment.

"We decided to do a Mason Sports Closet to help, to help families who may not want to buy sports equipment all the time when their kids are growing," said Girl Scout Rylie Egan

The troop is collecting new and used sports equipment for local families after being inspired by their own athletic pursuits.

"We all do sports, and we know how expensive equipment and stuff can be, so we want to help out families," said Girl Scout Bella Saldivar.

The average annual cost for a child to participate in sports can range from hundreds of dollars to a couple thousand dollars. On average, basketball equipment costs $427, baseball equipment costs $660 and the most expensive sport, ice hockey, costs $2,583, according to playgroundequipment.com.

The Girl Scouts will be running the Mason Sports Closet for the next year, and then, the Mason Area Youth Action will be continuing the effort to give new and used sports equipment to those who need it.

