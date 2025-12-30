MASON, Mich — A mystery business is coming to downtown Mason, and local business owners are hopeful it will bring new life to the area.

Mason receives over $500K in state funding to transform vacant historic building into apartments and commercial space.

New developers Joni and Mark Preston are leading the project with consulting firm Revitalize, LLC.

Local business owners hope the development will increase downtown foot traffic and fill vacant storefronts.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this month that the city is receiving more than half a million dollars to transform a vacant two-story historic building. The project will create two new apartments and nearly 2,500 square feet of space for local business.

WATCH BELOW: Mason gets $500K+ grant to revitalize vacant historic downtown building

Mason gets $500K+ grant to revitalize vacant historic downtown building

Local business owner Debbie Shattuck has witnessed the changes in downtown Mason over the years. She opened her business in 2008 and has seen some businesses come and go, leaving buildings empty.

"Business was doing really good when we first started in 2008," Shattuck said.

Nearly two decades later, she notes the vacancy challenges in her area.

"Our block in particular, yes. We've got the old shoe store that's vacant and the building next to us that was a flower shop is for sale," Shattuck said.

However, she's optimistic about the new development bringing foot traffic to the downtown area.

"Occupancy is huge. Whether it's service or retail, it brings foot traffic downtown," Shattuck said.

Mason's City Manager Deb Stuart says programs like this are critical for rural communities to grow and thrive. The downtown development authority is also supporting this project with a facade grant.

"With any historic building, there's usually a gap because they can't finance the whole project with traditional financing. So, this project needed a grant to help get this over the finish line," Stuart said.

The timeline for the project has not been announced. Shattuck hopes the new business will bring more customers to her establishment, as she's already experienced the benefits of foot traffic from nearby businesses.

"We get all kinds of people in who are coming from their optometrist appointment. Even if it's a service industry, it does bring foot traffic downtown and great exposure for our businesses," Shattuck said.

Joni and Mark Preston are the developers and have partnered with Revitalize, LLC to receive guidance and oversight of the project.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.