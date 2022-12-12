Mason Fire Department ignites excitement with firefighter of the year award

MASON, Mich. — The Mason Fire Department named Lt. Matthew Wood firefighter of the year. Chief Kerry Minshall shared his thoughts on tradition and what he looks for in a firefighter.

“We have a lot of great people on the fire department, and one of the things I look for when selecting firefighter of the year is that firefighter who puts in a lot of extra effort throughout the year,” said Minshall.

One firefighter that erupted with those qualities was Lt. Wood.

“Matt is one of those people that embodies what we consider firefighter of the year. He makes a lot of calls, he's on a lot of committee’s, does a lot of extra events like pancake breakfasts, parade, putting flags out, and he's always willing to take on a challenge,” said Minshall.

For Wood, it isn’t about the recognition, it’s about the legacy of those who came before.

“I think it’s a great honor to be recognized for the year worth of work and to follow in the footsteps of some of our really great retiree's and to be able to represent the city and the department as a whole,” said Wood.

And the legacy he will leave behind.

“My son is 7-years-old, and he loves the fire department and to see him want to come up and play on the trucks and ride the little trucks that chief brings up, and his enjoyments and me being a firefighter and how cool it is that I got fire fighter of the year,” said Wood.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook