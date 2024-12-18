Mason Fire Association comes together for a Firefighter's daughter who is battling cancer

Zach Wooledge, a Firefighter in Mason, shares recent news.

Mason Fire Association holds raffle to raise money for Wooledge and his family.

Video shows the raffle tickets that have been purchased.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After a firefighter's daughter was diagnosed with cancer, his fellow firefighters are stepping up to help.

"I never thought that me being on the fire department would affect me and my family this much," said Zach Wooledge.

Wooledge has been a firefighter with the Mason Fire Department for the last five years.

"I did it to support the community," he shared.

Now, the community is rallying to support Wooledge and his family after a devastating discovery.

"My daughter was diagnosed just before Thanksgiving with leukemia," he said.

It all started with a routine trip to the doctor for blood work for his 14-year-old daughter, Riley.

"It was a shock to us. She had no signs or symptoms," Wooledge said.

Riley now has to miss school, sports, and time with her friends due to her treatment.

"She misses her friends, sports, and school," he added.

Helping others is what firefighters sign up for, and now, the Mason Fire Department is stepping up for one of their own.

Mason Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Crawford said, "We’re not just coworkers; we’re family."

The firefighter’s association quickly organized a raffle to support the Wooledge family—mom, dad, Riley, her twin sister, her younger brother, and a new baby on the way.

"Originally, we were going to do it internally, but had people ask to buy tickets, so we opened it up to the public. They’ve really stepped up," Crawford said.

Wooledge said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

"It made me speechless; it still does."

You can buy raffle tickets and donate to Riley and her family at the Mason Fire Station now through Friday. They are open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

