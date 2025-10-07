MASON, Mich — Farm stands are flourishing across Mason, providing both fresh local products to consumers and important income for entrepreneurial families, though some owners have recently needed to add security measures.

Farm stands in Mason have grown in popularity, offering everything from flowers to vegetables and handmade goods.

For many owners, these small businesses provide significant household income while allowing flexibility.

Some stands have added security cameras after experiencing theft during the summer months.

These small-scale agricultural businesses operate primarily on the honor system, creating direct connections between growers and their communities.

WATCH: Mason farm stands flourish while owners address security concerns

Mason farm stands flourish while owners address security concerns

Elizabeth Springer started her Mason farm stand last year, initially selling just flowers before expanding to include crafts, cards, vegetables, bread, and jam.

"I run a farm stand!" Springer said. "It's really grown quickly. I started just last July, we had flowers only and then I added crafts, some cards."

With the growth of her business, Springer recently added a security camera to her operation.

"We recently added it; we had quite a bit of theft throughout the summer," Springer said.

Springer is just one of dozens of farm stand owners across Mason neighborhoods. While she reinvests her earnings back into her farm, she notes that many others depend heavily on the income.

"For some folks, it's an income. I know one of the farm stands nearby it's her way of contributing income while she stays home and raises her kids," Springer said.

Captain Andrew Daenzer at the Ingham County Sheriff's Office confirmed they're investigating reports of theft from multiple Mason farm stands this year.

"We do have a suspect that was paired with a few in Livingston County. A guy that has been doing this in the area. We also had a second one that we think is more isolated," Daenzer said.

Daenzer noted that the increase in incidents may be related to the growing popularity of these small businesses.

"There's more farm stands than ever," Daenzer said.

Despite the challenges, Springer remains committed to her farm stand's positive mission in the community.

"It's just discouraging," Springer said. "Especially with all the chaos in the world, we're just trying to keep things positive. Spread joy and bring people together. Not divide people."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.