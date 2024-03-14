Mason Family Sells Eggs from Their Backyard to Offset Cost of Inflation

A family in Mason decided to start selling eggs from their chickens to help with the costs of inflation.

Cassey Regan posted to Facebook's 'What's Happening in Mason, Mi' page, "Inflation sucks, but our girls sure don't. Selling some freshly laid eggs $2/dozen come get them off my counter!"

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood news reporter, Sarah Poulos. Inflation has affected everyone across Mid-Michigan over the last year. Now, a family in Mason is offsetting the costs from their backyard.

"We had seven dozen eggs last night, on our counter."

The Regan family has chickens roaming their backyard. The birds were originally for their kids to learn about farm animals. But now, these chickens have become an overnight sensation.

"I just posted on Facebook, hey, 2 dollars a dozen, come get them off our counter."

Cassey Regan took it upon herself to let the community know about dozens of eggs coming from the chickens in her backyard in hopes to fight the costs of inflation.

"If we can extend a helping hand even to somebody locally, we will."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of food in the United States has increased 2.6% over the last twelve months, and I went to a local grocery store in my neighborhood and saw 18 eggs for $4.79.

"Everybody's getting pummeled. Every which way. If it's not your consumer's bill, it's your car insurance. It's coming at everybody from every direction, and I think a lot of us see it in our grocery budget."

The Regans have ten chickens, one rooster, and nine baby chickens. The adult chickens produce nine to 10 eggs a day. Their son Jack loves to watch over Allen and Mrs. Allen, two of their chickens, closely.

"They can fly very far and really high. Mrs. Allen flew past my head once."

During the early summer months, the Regans are planning a roadside stand selling egg dozens along with cut flowers.

"I think what we're doing is just passing along a helping hand to locals. If it's inflation, or just looking to get some eggs that are farm fresh."

The Regan family plans on having a vegetable garden, bees, and even honey. I have put a link to their Facebook page in my story on Fox 47 News dot com. In Mason, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

Link to page: https://www.facebook.com/reganandsons

