Mason family of figure skaters find their element with Team USA

MASON, Mich. — Figure skater Maria Mokhova (16) has been skating since was two-years old. Now, the Mason resident represents Team USA, skating as a pair with her older brother Ivan Mokhov (24).

"I really love skating and competing. Skating is my whole life and I'm from a family of figure skaters," said Makhova.

Her father, Andrey Mohkov, was a pair skater, encouraging Maria and her brother to preform together. Her mother, Oksana Yakusheva, was a single skater, even preforming while pregnant with Ivan. Yakusheva skated and preformed 5 months into her pregnancy with her oldest son.

"When Maria born we already been in Michigan, so she was born behind the board, I mean like she was sitting when she was growing up in a stroller and just watching for every single skater, who was skating the program," said Yakusheva. "So, she exactly knows who is skating, which music it is and which movement they are doing."

That being said, her favorite skaters to watch were closer to home.

"I really look up to my parents because they were figure skaters and I also looked up to two time Olympic champions Ekaterina Gordeeva and Sergei Grinkov, they we're my biggest inspiration," said Makhova.

An inspiration that has taken her family around the world. She and her brother became eligible to compete at the senior international level last year.

"We had a grand prix in France, Angers France, and we really enjoyed it there. When we were competing the atmosphere was really warm, the audience clapped along with us. It was very welcoming and warm," stated Mokhova

Mohkova has found her balance on the ice and in the classroom. She attends online school through Michigan Connection Academy, allowing her to complete her favorite course, Spanish, on the road.

"It's very convenient for us, so wherever we are, sometimes they even do the homework in the car, if we're traveling they do homework like in hotel, or like if like the older kids if outside the united states in different county, so it's very convenient," said Yakusheva.

Gliding Maria closer to her goals.

"Our dream is to be the best in the world and be loved by the audience," said Mohkova.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook