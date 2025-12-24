MASON, Mich — Neighbors are coming together to help other neighbors during the holiday season at Mason Community Services, where a special holiday store is helping families in need celebrate Christmas.

Mason Community Services runs a free holiday store offering Christmas gifts, meals, and essentials to families in need.

Local businesses and volunteers collaborate to make the program possible, with participation growing each year.

Families can schedule shopping times by contacting Mason Community Services directly, with wrapping paper included.



"I think it's very important for families to be able to provide for each other," said Linda Hughson, director of Mason Community Services.

WATCH BELOW: Mason Community Services opens holiday store to help families celebrate Christmas

Mason Community Services opens holiday store to help families celebrate Christmas

The community center has transformed into a Christmas store where families can shop for gifts for their children, even during the week of Christmas. The store offers more than just toys for kids.

"We have meal kits provided. We have new coats, purses, and toiletries," Hughson said.

Hughson said the program wouldn't be possible without local businesses working collaboratively with the community and neighbors like Amy Kruzinga.

"It's been great to see it grow. Every year this gets bigger and bigger. We get to help out more families and more kids," Kruzinga said.

Kruzinga is a realtor with Vision Real Estate in Mason who has helped stuff stockings at the community center for the past three years. For her, the work brings both relief and joy.

"To be able to come in and shop and grab toys for their little ones and know that they'll have a good Christmas," Kruzinga said.

Anyone in need can reach out directly to Mason Community Services, and staff will set up a time to provide resources for Christmas.

"We ask that they sign up so that we make sure that we are here and we have certain times set up so they can come in. We also provide wrapping paper," Hughson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.