Mason Community Services is offering free clothing and diapers to low-income households

MASON, Mich. — Mason Community Services is ironing out the details of their new clothing bank.

The clothing bank, better known as The Freely Given Clothing Closet, provides free men's, women's and children's clothing to those in need. The facility is also home to the Holt Food Bank. Even though the pair are separate entities, they share the common goal of helping low-income households.

Linda Hughson, a Mason Community Services volunteer, said that many people are struggling to pay the bills, rent and more, but the clothing bank allows people to get a common necessity for free.

The Freely Giving Clothing Closet also has diapers and wipes for parents that qualify.

"We'll be able to give them 50 diapers a month and wipes to help out," said Hughson.

Mason Community Services is also collaborating with B2 Outlet and Playmakers to provide shoes.

"I would say 90% of the shoes are brand new. They're from B2 Outlet and also Playmakers. When it gets time to go back to school, Playmakers comes and helps us get shoes and tennis shoes to the kids in need in the area," said Hughson.

The Freely Given Clothing Closet is set to serve to public starting Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. For those wishing to donate, you can the same day from 1 to 7 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook