Mason community members are coming together to provide free Thanksgiving meals

Mason Community Services is bringing back the free Thanksgiving community meal

Community members and businesses are coming together to help provide the meal

Watch the find out when and where the meal is being served

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This year, Mason Community Services says the most basic Thanksgiving dinner will cost about 55 dollars. To help cover that cost, MCS is bringing back an event to help people in the Mason neighborhood..

"The community helps the community," said Executive Director Linda Hughson.

: For the first time since the Covid-19 lock down. MCS is uniting the neighborhood with a free thanksgiving meal and they're preparing to feed at least 150 people.

"The churches are supplying food as well as monetary donations, the service organizations and some of the businesses in Mason too are also supplying some of the monetary donations to make this happen," said Hughson.

Hughson says the event was previously held by neighborhood seniors. Now, they are the ones in need of assistance... luckily everyone has a place at the table this Thanksgiving.

"If you're going to alone, you wanna have a meal with somebody if you can't afford a meal or if you that this is a fit please either drive through and pick up a meal or come have a meal with us," said Hughson.

You can grab a plate Thursday from 12-1 at 415 E. Maple Street in Mason.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook