Mason Community Honors Student Achievements with Annual Recognition Days

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

There's National Cookie Day and National Dog Day, but in my neighborhood, there's Tyler Baker Day...

"The city council gets with the school board and we meet, and we have criteria that needs to be met to have somebody be recognized, and every one of them gets a day."

It's a tradition that Mason Mayor Pro Tem Leon Clark started over 20 years ago...

"There was a Special Olympics group in town, who had been very successful in a state Special Olympics competition."

He was concerned they weren't getting recognized, so he decided to make it happen and make a day dedicated to recognizing a student for their excellent achievements.

"They're the special person in town that day, and if it's a team, then the team gets a day."

Mason Mayor Whipple says the idea grew and expanded... And in 2024, it's Tyler Baker Day...

"I follow the football team very closely and he was one of the higher achieving kids on the football team."

Baker was recognized for being named All-State Honorable Mention in the Detroit News, Associated Press, and MHSFCA Academic All-State in the sport of football.

"We support what they're doing, and we hope other students see that and work hard and strive for the same level of success."

So whether it's Tyler Baker Day or Carson Carswell Day, the City of Mason and the School Board will continue to recognize their students' achievements. In Mason, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

