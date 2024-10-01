Mason City Council seat is no longer vacant

Many Council member's are on the ballot ahead of the November election.

Former council member Rita Vogel is still on the ballot, despite her resignation.

Video shows the new council member discussing what he hopes to accomplish in his three month term.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Months After Former Council Member Rita Vogel Stepped Down, the Vacant Seat Has Been Filled. Here's what the new council member wants to accomplish, and why he may need to do it in just a couple of months.

John Vercher says, "Kinda figuring out if serving on city council in the future is something I'm interested in doing."

He applied for the vacant seat and was chosen to fill it.

"It's a very short period of time," said Vercher.

His term? Three months.

"I felt like I would be a good choice to fill the void until someone was elected."

The time is so short because he filled former council member Rita Vogel's seat, which is up for election this November.

Neighbor Adrianna Krysiak says she’s noticed something this year with the council,

"Council has kind of been divided."

She hopes that Vercher can help bring the council together in this short amount of time.

"For a common goal that helps and serves the community."

Vercher says he hopes he can make an impact.

"Encouraging growth and development in the city and making sure Mason is a great place to live and work."

Vogel told me a week after she resigned that she will be running and is still on the ballot this November. Also on the ballot: Daniel Gianti, Thomas Hugsby, and Shawn Sodman.

Vercher says, "I decided not to run in this cycle, but I intend potentially to run maybe next cycle."

You can find more information on who is on the ballot on https://www.mason.mi.us

