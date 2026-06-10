MASON, Mich — MASON, Mich. — A Big Boy restaurant in Mason will close at the end of June, with owners planning to sell the Cedar Street property to a gas station operator.

WATCH BELOW: Mason Big Boy to close at end of month, gas station planned for site

Mason Big Boy to close at end of month, gas station planned for site

David Hunt and his son Patrick Hunt, who own the Mason Big Boy, said they are selling the business as David prepares to retire.

David Hunt started working at Big Boy at age 14 and met his wife there in 1974. Patrick Hunt began working at the restaurant at age 15.

"It's emotional for us as a family to make this decision but I think it's time to move on," David Hunt said.

The Hunts said they hoped another restaurant operator would purchase the property, but only gas station companies expressed interest. Hunt said the buyer will be a gas station.

Mason resident Shawn Sodman said the area already has multiple gas stations nearby.

"We've got four of them probably within half a mile of that location," Sodman said.

Residents said they will miss the restaurant.

"They get a lot of traffic; there's a lot of loyal customers," one resident said.

Sodman said the restaurant offered affordable meals.

"It's sadly one of the few places where you can still get a decent meal and it's not overpriced and that's getting harder and harder to find," he said.

The Hunts said they hope to see customers before the restaurant closes at the end of the month.

"We're looking to celebrate our last memories with our guests," Patrick Hunt said.

Mason Big Boy will officially close on June 25, 2026.

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