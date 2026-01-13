Mason appoints new council member after resignation

MASON, Mich — Mason City Council filled a vacant seat Monday evening after four weeks without a full council following a controversial data center ordinance.

John Vercher was appointed to the open position after competing with Matt Turner for the role during a special council meeting. The vacancy occurred on December 16 when a council member stepped down amid growing tensions over a proposed data center ordinance.

"There's a lot of things going on in the city right now, I feel as though it is important for someone to step in who knows how to work city government," Vercher said.

Turner also expressed interest in serving the community during the heated debate.

"I was here for the data center public hearing last week and I feel very strongly about those issues that could impact our community," Turner said.

The proposed data center ordinance would allow for a data center within Mason city limits, but with restrictions. Many residents have opposed the ordinance, creating significant controversy.

Community members attended Monday's special meeting to observe the interview process for the vacant seat.

"I want someone who is informed with what's been going on," one resident said.

Vercher said he's prepared to address the challenges facing the city and work with concerned residents.

"Part of any misunderstandings or frustrations people have, I think it's just meeting those and meeting people halfway and explaining what's going on," Vercher said.

Mason isn't the only local community dealing with leadership changes. St. Johns recently fired its city manager, while Eaton Rapids terminated its fire chief. Both communities are working to fill their vacant positions.

