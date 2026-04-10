MASON, Mich — High gas prices caused by the conflict in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz are prompting major delivery companies to add new surcharges for online orders.

Global conflict drives up costs: High gas prices from the conflict in Iran are forcing delivery companies to add fuel surcharges.

Major carriers raise rates: Amazon, USPS, FedEx, and UPS are all implementing rate increases or extra fees.

Local charities worry: Rising shipping costs are hurting local organizations that rely on online orders to supply essentials to families in need.

WATCH BELOW: Major delivery companies add fuel surcharges as gas prices change

Major delivery companies add fuel surcharges as gas prices skyrocket

Starting April 17, Amazon is applying a temporary 3.5% fuel surcharge to its third-party sellers. Starting April 26, the U.S. Postal Service will add an 8% price increase on certain packages, including Priority Mail. The USPS increase will run through mid-January.

Last month, both FedEx and UPS increased their fuel surcharge rates. Both companies say surcharges will increase as fuel prices rise.

Linda Hughson with Mason Community Services spends her life helping neighbors in need. Much of that time is spent online buying essentials on Amazon, like diapers, toiletries, and socks.

"Providing for the community," Hughson said.

Items like those could get pricier come next week, leaving Hughson strained.

"I got 40 families that come in regularly to get diapers. Now if I have to take out of that budget to accommodate for something else, there’s going to be one or two families that there might not be diapers for," Hughson said.

Hughson has people to help but worries higher prices will hurt the mission.

"You have someone who doesn’t have a vehicle or is disabled who could have their groceries delivered and be able to stay stable, they won’t have that option," Hughson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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