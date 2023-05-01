Magpie Tales gives new life to the Mason Antique District

MASON, Mich. — Mason is home to eight antique stores, and if there's one thing Magpie Tale's owners Teresa Bates and Tara Wilson know, it's that antiques are better when there’s more, and the same goes for antique stores.

Bates and Wilson were frequent antique shoppers at Simply Vintage, and they met and decided to start one of their own after overhearing customers inquire about the district.

"Where can I go next, is this place open, I’ve heard of this one. Can you tell me where there’s more shopping, so it was, it was just kind of meant to be," said Wilson.

But there is still a question to be answered, where does it all come from. Bates says most items come from thrift stores, estate sales, along the roads and even dumpsters.

"Sourcing is pretty easy, garage sales, people you know, your own house a lot of times just items you no longer want or need," said Wilson.

Vendors keep the space diverse as well, but they’re not the only ones lining the stores.

"There are vendors within these buildings that have been here for 30-40 years, and they have a following which helps," said Bates.

And many Mason residents bring items to be appraised after a loved one's death.

"All of a sudden you have this person's stuff, all their stuff, and you don't know what to do with it," said Bates.

Magpie Tales is also looking to open a retail clothing section in their store.

