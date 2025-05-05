Local plumbing companies feel pressure from supply chain tariffs

According to a building company, prices have already started to increase.

Bill Jenks breaks down where they get their supplies and what it means for neighbors.

Video shows the impacts that tariffs will have on local businesses.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It's hard because when I order things I can't count on the prices," said Bill Jenks, owner of Jenks Plumbing in Mason.

"I check almost every day from my suppliers," Jenks said.

He said right now prices are starting to climb due to former President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"I can't bid jobs very well because I can only guarantee the prices only a couple of days out," he said.

Jenks said the next time he orders supplies like copper pipes and water heaters, the cost could be nearly 20% more expensive.

"Pretty much everything in our industry," he said.

Amid the rising prices, Jenks said he is also renovating his building.

For one local building company, the impact is being felt too.

"For jobs right now, this is the price for today but tomorrow could be different," Kevin Butts said.

Butts said everything is going up, which will impact neighbors looking to buy or build a home.

"Interest rates are the biggest thing. What can I afford if I'm building or doing a remodel?" he said.

He added that materials for supplies come from across the globe.

"A lot of our lumber comes out of Canada," Butts said.

As for Jenks, he said he hopes prices will eventually fall again, since this is something impacting everyone.

"We ordered a lot of materials ahead of time so we could try and keep prices as low as possible for our customers," he said.

