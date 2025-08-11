Local organizations provide free school supplies and shopping tips to Mason and Holt families

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich — As summer comes to a close and kids are getting ready to head back to school, the cost of school supplies is weighing heavy on many families' minds, making finding the best deals more important than ever.

Local organizations in Mason and Holt are providing free school supplies to families in need.

Mason Community Services and Give-A-Kid Projects help fill the gap for families struggling with back-to-school costs.

Experts recommend checking dollar stores and watching for coupons to find affordable school supplies.

I asked neighbors where they've found deals and broke down programs to help families beat those costs.

Linda Hughson, who runs Mason Community Services, understands the financial strain that back-to-school shopping puts on families.

"You've got the increased cost of food, increased cost of clothes as your children grow," Hughson said.

When it comes to shopping for school supplies with money at the top of mind, Hughson has some advice.

"Your dollar tree, dollar general, those types of stores are good to go in and get your basic school supplies. Menards will have some for a good price and look out for coupons," Hughson said.

Hughson has gone shopping to provide supplies to kids in our neighborhoods through her organization, Mason Community Services.

"Whatever we can do to help fill that gap so that they're not absorbing the total cost of back to school," Hughson said.

For families who can't afford to shop, Mason Community Services offers free supplies. Over in Holt, Give-A-Kid Projects has been raising money all year long to provide backpacks filled with supplies.

Tim Currin, president of the nonprofit, explains their mission.

"Every child gets to start out on the same playing field as everyone else," Currin said.

Currin tells me that they've been giving away backpacks with help from the community since the 90's.

"We fill every need we possibly can. We do get calls throughout the school year and if someone doesn't have a backpack, we will fill that there too," Currin said.

Information on how to get in contact with Give-A-Kid Projects is available at the link here.

Information on how to get in contact with Mason Community Services is available at the link here.

