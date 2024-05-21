Local Food Drive Aims to Fill Truck for Mason Food Bank at Thursday Night Live Event

LaFontaine has gotten together with the community of Mason to bring a Food Drive to Thursday Night Live in Mason that will benefit the Mason Food Bank.

Mason Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Sharla Horton, shared how the community was behind the donations.

The Food Truck is currently outside of Darell's Market and Hardware collecting donations until the truck gets moved for Thursday's event.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Mason reporter Sarah Poulos. We're getting ready this week to bring Fox 47 News on the road for the city's first Thursday Night Live concert of the season. As part of the night's event, the community has come together for a food drive to benefit the Mason Food Bank, including the Mason Chamber of Commerce.

"They want to fill it up and maybe bring another truck."

Outside of Darell's Market and Hardware, a truck to help feed our neighbors in need...

"You can go in, buy non-perishables, and stuff the truck."

The food truck, provided by LaFontaine, is now accepting non-perishable goods.

I spoke with a volunteer at the Mason Food Bank who told me that peanut butter, tuna, and chicken noodle soup are items that are always needed.

"You can donate to the Mason Food Bank at any time; they have open donation hours."

If you're not able to get to Darell's, the truck will be relocated in front of the Ingham County Courthouse on Thursday starting at 4 PM.

"It'll be out here and ready to go, so as people start coming to spread out on the lawn, they can bring their donations right along with them and put them in the truck when they're here."

The food drive is going on all week and will be collecting donations until the event is over at 8 PM. In Mason, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

